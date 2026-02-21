Apple growers in Shimla's Jubbal protested and halted an eviction drive by officials. The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh alleged the move violated Supreme Court orders and lacked a proper legal policy framework from the government.

The Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh has strongly opposed an eviction drive carried out in the Mandal Panchayat of Jubbal subdivision in Shimla district, alleging that the action violated directions issued by the Supreme Court of India on December 16, 2025. The eviction attempt was initiated in Jakhod village and Ramnagar Chak, where officials from the Forest and Revenue departments reportedly arrived to clear land. Local residents, along with members of the apple growers' body from Shimla district and its Jubbal and Rohru units, staged a protest at the site. Following resistance from villagers and orchardists, the authorities halted the operation and withdrew along with police personnel.

Growers Allege Illegal Eviction Attempt

The growers' association alleged that the government had not framed a policy in line with the apex court's directions to regularise land for farmers and instead initiated eviction proceedings without completing due legal formalities. Affected families claimed that the notice for eviction, dated February 18, was received only through WhatsApp and that eviction proceedings were launched within three days on February 21. The association raised serious objections, stating that the notice failed to specify the legal provisions under which the eviction was being carried out. When residents and association representatives sought clarification from officials on the spot, they were not provided a satisfactory response.

According to the association, the eviction move appeared contrary to recent judicial developments in which the apex court set aside earlier orders of the High Court and issued directions to the state government to formulate an appropriate policy. The growers also expressed concern that provisions of the Forest Rights Act were being overlooked in the process.

The Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers Association said the eviction attempt was "unjustified and premature," adding that administrative action without a clear policy framework in line with Supreme Court directions cannot be considered lawful. During the protest, representatives of the association presented copies of the Supreme Court's orders to the officials and maintained that the eviction drive amounted to non-compliance with judicial directions. Subsequently, the officials left the site without carrying out further action.

Conference Planned to Discuss Land Rights

The association has appealed to the public to participate in a conference scheduled on February 24 at Hatkoti in Jubbal, where farmers and orchardists are expected to deliberate on protecting land rights and pressing for a fair policy framework through democratic means.