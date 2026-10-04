Pankaj Sharma, a Solan resident, has been sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a special court. The NCB convicted him for trafficking commercial quantities of MDMA and cocaine from Europe using international postal parcels.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, has secured the conviction of Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, in a case involving the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through international postal parcels. According to the press note, in a judgment dated October 3, 2026, the Special Judge-II, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, convicted Sharma under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for possession of a commercial quantity of MDMA and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

International Parcel Racket Busted

The case arose on July 4, 2023, when NCB Chandigarh received specific intelligence regarding an international postal parcel originating from the United Kingdom and suspected to contain narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. After obtaining due authorisation for controlled delivery under Section 50A of the NDPS Act, the NCB team recovered the original contents of the parcel, comprising 4.7 grams of cocaine, and thereafter conducted the controlled delivery operation at the Head Post Office, Solan.

The press note further stated that Pankaj Sharma took delivery of the parcel and was apprehended on the spot. A second parcel originating from France, collected by him at the same time, was searched, leading to the recovery and seizure of 56.2 grams of MDMA – more than five times the commercial quantity of 10 grams notified for MDMA under the NDPS Act. The operation also led to the identification of a third parcel, originating from Germany and intended for delivery to the accused, from which a further 4.4 grams of cocaine was recovered.

Investigation and Prosecution

Further investigation revealed that the accused was procuring drugs from multiple European countries through international postal channels. A complaint under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act was filed before the Special Judge, Solan, on December 19, 2023. During the trial, the prosecution established the conscious possession of the accused through the testimony of postal witnesses, delivery documents, identification records, seizure proceedings, malkhana records and scientific evidence.

NCB's Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The conviction reflects the NCB’s emphasis on intelligence-led operations, scientific investigation and diligent prosecution against the misuse of international postal channels for drug trafficking. The Bureau remains committed to the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India).

The NCB has requested public cooperation in reporting drug trafficking on the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (Toll-Free: 1933), stating that the identity of informants is kept strictly confidential.