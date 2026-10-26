BJP workers in Bhopal held a protest and marched to the Congress office, condemning party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, leading to a tense standoff with Congress members.

BJP Protest Against Congress in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest and marched towards the Congress office in Bhopal on Monday over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father. The BJP leaders and workers gathered near Red Cross Hospital Square in the state capital and then marched towards the Congress office, raising slogans against Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. The protestors also burned the effigy of Congress president Kharge on the occasion and said that they would not tolerate the conduct of the Congress leader.

“This protest is against Kharge ji’s misconduct, Rahul Gandhi’s misconduct and the Congress's anarchy. It is also in support of all the elderly and respected figures in India who are insulted by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. Regardless of the political party to which someone’s parents belong, they deserve our respect and reverence. We will not tolerate the insult of those we revere. We will not tolerate disrespect towards the judiciary or the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji must mend their ways; otherwise, people are ready to confront them,” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said.

Leaders Criticize Congress Conduct

BJP National Vice President Lal Singh Arya said the protest was against what he described as the Congress’s disorderly conduct. “The BJP is holding a peaceful protest against the Congress’s anarchy. The Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have repeatedly engaged in indecent behaviour and disorderly conduct. That is why the BJP is holding this peaceful demonstration,” Arya said.

Another BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said party workers had gathered near the Congress office to oppose Kharge’s remarks about the Prime Minister's late father. “The comment made by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, about the Prime Minister’s late and revered father is not acceptable. We are here today to protest against it and warn the Congress to stop using such language. We strongly oppose it,” Sabnani said.

Standoff Near Congress Office

Meanwhile, the Congress workers were also standing outside their party office and came face to face as BJP workers marched and staged a protest near the Congress office against Congress chief Kharge. The police personnel were present on both sides to manage leaders and workers of both the parties and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “An event of a political party (BJP’s protest) was scheduled here, for which barricades had been put up. Nonetheless, some members of another party (Congress) came on the other side of the barricades. They were stopped, and action was taken to remove them from the spot. The situation is currently peaceful.”

“A light water cannon was also used to disperse the crowd in order to prevent a face-off situation, ensuring that law and order and peace were maintained,” the officer added.

Background of the Controversy

Notably, the fiery political row erupted on Sunday during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). The statement triggered immediate backlash from senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers, who accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse out of electoral frustration. (ANI)