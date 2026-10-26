Congress leader Alka Lamba announced a 10-lakh strong protest in Delhi on November 1, demanding a return to ballot papers and criticizing the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities and voter rights threats.

Congress Gears Up for Mega Rally Against Electoral Irregularities

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Congress has set a target of mobilising 10 lakh citizens and voters from across the country for its November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against alleged “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Lamba targeted the Election Commission and the Centre, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, action against him and the cancellation of his decisions. She also demanded a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Lamba alleged that the voting rights of crores of citizens were under threat and asserted that the Congress would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the democratic rights of voters. She said, "The Congress, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, would seek an appointment with the President along with leaders of the INDIA bloc to present its concerns and supporting documents." The party has also approached the Supreme Court over the issue, she added.

Party Stance on Alleged Political Targeting

Accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine the Congress's campaign and proposed mega rally, Lamba said, "The party would continue its fight against what it termed electoral irregularities and would not retreat from the issue."

Social Equality and Political Rhetoric

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lamba accused the ruling party of adopting double standards on women's dignity and public conduct. She said those who speak about respecting women should also question the language and behaviour of men, asserting that the use of derogatory language against women must stop and that responsibility for maintaining public decorum rests with everyone.

Lamba also raised the issue of an alleged purification ritual following Kharge's public meeting in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. She claimed that a havan was performed and Gangajal was sprinkled after the meeting, alleging that the incident raised serious questions about social equality and respect for a leader from a Dalit background.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Lamba accused him of playing the “victim card” and using emotionally charged issues involving his family to gain political mileage. She said political leaders should focus on public concerns rather than engage in personal allegations and counter-allegations. The Congress has been raising concerns over electoral rolls and the SIR exercise, alleging that the process could affect voters' rights. The Election Commission's role and the party's allegations remain central to its planned November 1 mobilisation. (ANI)