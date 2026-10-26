Two workers were hospitalized and two remain missing after being exposed to toxic gas at Ahmedabad's Sola Sewage Treatment Plant. Emergency teams are conducting a search operation while the victims receive medical care.

Emergency Incident at Sola Sewage Treatment Plant

Two employees have been sent to Sola Civil Hospital on Monday, and a search is underway for two others after one of the four workers involved in welding work at Sola Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) lost consciousness and fell inside the plant. He lost control due to a buildup of toxic gas inside the STP, Ahmedabad fire officials said.

According to preliminary information, four employees belonging to HNB Agency Company were carrying out welding work at the Sola STP. During the work, a welding worker reportedly lost consciousness due to toxic gas buildup and fell inside the plant. Following the incident, two of the employees were shifted to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment, while the search for the other two employees continues. The four employees involved in the incident have been identified as Manoj, the site in-charge; Abhishek, a welding worker; Rupesh, the site PM (Project Manager); and Nilesh, the driver. Further details are awaited.

Previous Gas Leak Incident at IIT Bombay

Earlier on October 9, in a separate incident, five people, including two minors, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe led to a flare-up at a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident was reported by Rajawadi Hospital at around 10:24 pm on Thursday. The incident took place at Hostel No. 6 on IIT Bombay's Powai campus.

Following the incident, police and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the spot. According to information received from the concerned Medical Officer (MO) of Rajawadi Hospital, five persons were injured in the incident. Four of them were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. All five were reported to be in stable condition. The injured have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, and Tahjib Aalam, 9, who were transferred to Kasturba Hospital; Ishwar Singh, 37, who was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital; Shivkumar Singh, 34, and Anilkumar Yadav, 23, who were transferred to Kasturba Hospital. (ANI)