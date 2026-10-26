Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has opened a new Science Park featuring 155 interactive models and a VR lab, helping students from classes 6 to 8 grasp complex textbook concepts through hands-on, engaging practical experiences.

New Science Park Transforms Learning in Sukma

In an attempt to make science learning easier and more engaging, the administration in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has established a Science Park, where students are learning scientific principles through models, practical demonstrations and educational videos. With the establishment of the Science Park, students from Classes 6 to 8 are now able to understand scientific concepts through practical experiences. The park has emerged as a centre of knowledge and curiosity for children who earlier learned scientific principles primarily through books but can now understand them through models. While some students are learning about circular motion, others are gathering information about the human body and red blood cells. The modern Virtual Reality (VR) lab is making the learning experience more interesting for children. The Science Park has 35 outdoor models and around 120 indoor models. With the coordination of the district administration, students are brought here on educational excursions to help them better understand textbook concepts through practical demonstrations.

Interactive Methods and Student Experience

Hands-on Learning vs Classroom Theory

“Children from Classes 6 to 8 come here. First, models related to various scientific principles are explained to them, and thereafter, educational videos are shown in the VR lab, which gives children an opportunity to understand things better. The response from children is very good. After visiting the park, children say that what seemed difficult in the book was easily understood here,” said Science Park in-charge Nantu Sheel. He further said that the enthusiasm of children at the Science Park was worth seeing, with some students carefully observing models while others searched for answers to their questions. Education at the park is not limited to listening and memorising; rather, children learn by observing and understanding. Through the VR lab, they get to experience aspects of science that are difficult to explore in a regular classroom. The educational excursion to the Science Park is no less than a picnic for children, offering an innovative learning experience combined with fun, the in-charge said. Moreover, students have also been taken to Tungal Dam, where they gathered information about biodiversity, Sheel said, adding that they learn about science, the environment and administration during a single excursion.

Student Feedback and Practical Application

School student Ankita Mitra said, “I liked the Science Park very much. We read theory from books in class, but when we come here and understand the models practically, our concepts become much clearer. I went to the VR lab, where I learned about red blood cells. We had read this in the book too, but coming here made it much easier to understand. My favourite model is circular motion.” Another student, Garima Ladda, said she enjoyed visiting the Science Park and found it an opportunity to learn in a practical way. “There is a lot to learn here. What we read in books can be understood in a practical way here. Seeing things in 3D in the VR lab helps in learning a lot. I liked all the models here very much and enjoyed myself a lot,” she said.

Every model at the park introduces children to new information. Rehan Chinnam, a Class 7 student, said the visit gave him an opportunity to understand science practically. “I felt very good coming to the Science Park. Here we are able to understand the theory read in books by doing practicals. Albert Einstein is behind me. Coming here, I learned a lot about science,” he said. Similarly, Moksh Kumar Sahu said he enjoyed exploring the models and experiencing the VR lab, which helped him understand concepts from his textbooks through practical demonstrations. For these children, the Science Park is not just a place to visit but also a learning space where they can understand the concepts studied in their books through real-life experiences.

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