JNU's security chief filed a police complaint against students for raising 'objectionable' slogans against PM Modi and Amit Shah. The incident occurred after the SC denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case.

The debate surrounding sloganeering against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah escalated on Wednesday, with a police complaint filed by the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A police complaint has been filed against the recent sloganeering against PM Modi and HM Minister Amit Shah by the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday. Police officials said the complaint is currently under review to determine the appropriate course of legal action.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had requested the police to register an FIR against students who allegedly raised "objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans" outside Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night. According to the report, around 30-35 students were present at the spot during the programme. The CSO identified several prominent students allegedly involved in the gathering. The report noted that while the programme initially remained peaceful, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly after the judicial verdict on the bail pleas. It is alleged that certain students began raising "highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans."

Controversy Erupts Post SC Verdict

The controversy began when JNU students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The incident has divided political leaders, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemning the provocative slogans and accusing the Congress of similar language. On the other hand, Congress leaders have been questioning the Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam case verdict after they were denied bail in the Delhi Riots 2020 case.

Widespread Condemnation from Political Leaders

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has commented on sloganeering in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, calling the incident "unfortunate but not new". "He pointed out that the university has a history of anti-India slogans and noted past instances where Kasab's death penalty was opposed. Shekhawat told ANI, " It is unfortunate, but not new. It is a university where anti-India slogans were raised in the past, and Kasab's death penalty was opposed. People are aware of their mindset. What is more unfortunate is that they receive support from a specific party whose government is currently in Karnataka."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the sloganeering a result of the 'Tughlaq' mindset. Sirsa said that action should be taken against those people who raised slogans against the "ones in constitutional posts". Speaking to the media, he said," A case should be registered in this matter. This 'Tughlaq' mindset cannot remain in this country. Action should be taken against those who raised slogans against those in constitutional posts."

The incident recieved nationwide condemnation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday condemning sloganeering, saying that "the offspring of Sharjeel Imam were born at JNU". He asserted that such "wicked intentions that speak the language of breaking the country" would be crushed. Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "The offspring of Sharjeel Imam were born at JNU. We will crush such wicked intentions, which stand with the country's traitors, with those who speak the language of breaking the country."

Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said the incident undermines universities' core purpose and called for strict action against those responsible. Shaina also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of double standards in responding to such incidents. "The Congress's hypocrisy is evident as they defend such filth, remain silent on anti-India activities," she said.

International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, also issued a strong statement against the raising of provocative slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), warning of what he termed the erosion of sanctity in educational institutions. "The sanctity of Jawahar Lal Nehru University has been again breached by crude slogans targeting the Prime Minister of the Country and others," Kumar said in an official statement. "The provocation this time was the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam for the Delhi Riots," he added.

The remarks came amid a political storm following slogans raised at JNU after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the institute of becoming a hub for the "tukde-tukde" gang and deemed the activists as pro-Pakistan. "JNU has become the office of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' and people with anti-national mindsets like Rahul Gandhi, whether they belong to the RJD, TMC, or the Left parties. They shouldn't forget that this is India, this is Narendra Modi's India of the 21st century. Vivekananda said that saffron will prevail... I want to tell the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' that those who support people like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who harboured pro-Pakistan sentiments and talked about separating the Chicken's Neck corridor, are traitors," Singh said.

Congress Questions Verdict, Alleges Bias

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday spoke about the rationale for the sloganeering and claimed that the Supreme Court acted in a contrarian manner in the 2020 Delhi Riots arrests. "Not granting bail to these people (Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam) is quite a controversial decision. The government has decided not to grant them bail. Incarcerating them for an extended period without trial is inconsistent with the Supreme Court's position. My point is that they should be tried in the court of law," he stated. He mentioned that this case doesn't reflect well on the image of India, saying, "I think it doesn't speak well of the way the Indian state treats the protestors. They should be allowed to defend themselves in the court of law, but they are being held without trial."

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also asked for a proper procedure to be followed by the Judiciary regarding Umar Kahlid and Sharjeel Imam, saying, "We are not saying that the accused should not be punished. If they are guilty, if the charges against them are proven, then by all means, punish them. But why is due process not being followed, and why is there bias?"

Student Union Criticises Sloganeering

Following the incident, Delhi University Students' Union 2025-26 on Tuesday strongly criticised the recent sloganeering against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in JNU. DUSU called upon students at JNU and across all universities to stand with the Constitution, not against it, as per the release. They responded strongly, stating that JNU will not be a safe haven for anti-national conspiracies. No campus will be allowed to turn into a centre of constitutional defiance. (ANI)