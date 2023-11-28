Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Six-year-old girl, kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam, found

    The six-year-old girl Abigail Sara who was kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam district has been found by the police. The child was left abandoned at a ground in Kollam's Ashramam.

    Six-year-old girl kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam, found
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Kollam: The six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam district has been found. The accused reportedly left the child on the ground in Kollam's Ashramam, succumbing to the intense pressure piled on through media coverage and police investigation. Abigail Sara was abducted from Pooyappally in southern Kerala a day ago at 4:30 pm while she was going to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother.

    The girl was found at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday (Nov 28) by Kollam East police and was shifted to a hospital. As per reports, the health condition of the girl is satisfactory. Abigail will be produced before the court and then will be handed over to the parents today. 

    Abigail was successfully found following an extensive 20-hour search. The reports indicate that the child was unaccompanied on the premises of the Kollam ashram. This major development brought immense relief to the child's family. 

    The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number including a woman, came in a white car and had abducted the girl. When the boy tried to stop the abductors, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car, an officer from the Pooyappally police station had said on Monday.

    Hours after the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the state police chief to ensure a flawless and speedy investigation into the incident, his office said in a statement. CM Vijayan had also said police were actively searching for the girl and urged people not to spread false information about the incident.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
