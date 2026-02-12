FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget reply drew praise from allies like Ramdas Athawale and Sanjay Kumar Jha for being thorough. However, opposition leaders like RJD's Sanjay Yadav criticised it as a 'burden for the common man' and lacking focus on key issues.

Varied Reactions from Political Leaders

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement during the reply on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday has drawn reactions from various political leaders, who commended her thorough explanation. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lauded the Finance Minister's response, stating that she answered all the questions from the Opposition. He further criticised the Opposition MPs for creating a nuisance in the house. "The Finance Minister has given a very good response. Point by point, she has answered all the questions raised by the Opposition. Creating a ruckus is the opposition's job, and development is our job," the Union Minister said.

This comes after Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan interjected during Sitharaman's reply on the entertainment industry budget, calling her "a great storyteller," and raised questions about taxation that have led to higher ticket prices. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also said that the Finance Minister addressed all Opposition queries effectively. "She has given complete answers to whatever questions the opposition raised," he said.

Furthermore, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha hailed the budget's "long-term vision", highlighting the construction of hostels for girls in every district as a part of the budget. He underscored the budget's positive impact on the medical industry. "The budget is really good. Hostels will be built for girls in every district. An AIIMS will be built for Ayurveda. Medical tourism will be promoted. Provisions have been made for skilling. There is talk of developing ASI sites... The budget has a long-term vision," he said.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav called the budget a "burden for the common man" and criticised the Finance Minister's reply, citing lack of redressal of concerns of farmers, youth, rural people and minorities. "This budget is one that reduces the common man's income and increases problems. The entire budget is a burden and a blow for the common man, and a gift for the rich... In the Finance Minister's response today, how many times were farmers, youth, villages, and the rural economy mentioned? Villages, the poor, rural areas, farmers, youth, Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities are missing from this government's dictionary...," Yadav said.

Sitharaman Defends Budget in Rajya Sabha

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Union Budget 2026-27 in Rajya Sabha, emphasising that government funds are "hard-earned contributions of every Indian citizen", not a "free pool of cash."

Responding to the middle class, the Finance Minister said there is no evidence of middle-class suppression; in fact, the middle class is expanding. "Budget never forgetful of past; it remembers fragile days, double-digit inflation," she said.

"The economy is not only for the elite; the middle-class basket is widening. Between 2013-14 and 2024-25, the number of taxpayers rose from 5.26 crore to 12.13 crore. Thus, over the past 11 years, the number of income tax payers has more than doubled. Growth has therefore been at a CAGR of 7.9%," she said.

"This represents the largest structural expansion of the middle class in the country. Suppression cannot be claimed when the tax base is widening, and the net itself is expanding. This is not suppression; people are coming on board voluntarily to pay taxes," Sitharaman said.

She highlighted that 16 new schemes were announced in Budget 2026, with allocations, and 4 existing schemes received a top-up. "Earlier, during the UPA, schemes were announced without allocations. Budget speeches are more than just announcements about schemes and allocations; they also set the direction," she said. (ANI)