    SIT to probe 21-year-old woman gang-rape charge against ex-Andaman senior officials

    The police launched an investigation earlier this month after the woman filed a complaint alleging sexual abuse by Narain, a 1990 batch IAS officer, and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi at the latter's official residence on two occasions.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    A Special Investigating Team has been formed to investigate allegations that a 21-year-old woman in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was gang-raped by officials, including the former chief secretary.

    A Special Investigating Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was established to look into the serious allegations made against Narain, who is currently the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation, after the case was filed at the Aberdeen police station.

    When contacted, Narain told PTI that he couldn't comment because the case was still being heard.

    The woman filed a police report on August 21, detailing the alleged sexual assault on her twice, in April and May, and requesting that the CCTV footage of the then-chief secretary's residence be preserved as evidence.

    She has also requested that the employees present at the official's residence participate in a Test Identification Parade.

    The complainant has also made a statement before the chief metropolitan magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) detailing the allegation.

    If this clause of the CrPC is false, the person who states it faces perjury charges.

    The woman claimed she was looking for work and was introduced to Rishi by a hotel owner who allegedly took her to Narain's home.

    The woman claimed she was offered liquor at Narain's house, which she declined. She claimed they promised her a government job, but the two men later sexually abused her.

    The woman claimed that two weeks later, she was again summoned to the chief secretary's residence, and the assault was repeated.

    She claimed that instead of receiving the promised government job, she was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the situation.

    According to officials, she has also filed a separate police complaint against a local journalist who allegedly gave hints about her identity and a police officer for leaking information about the case.

    According to sources close to Narain, he will start as Andaman and Nicobar Island's chief secretary in March 2021.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
