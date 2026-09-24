Instagram user Gunja Soni's recent reel depicting a sister humorously rolling roti on her bald brother's head has captivated social media, amassing over 203,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments since its posting on September 22, 2026. The viral video, captioned "#beti mere badmash bachhe," showcases a playful family moment.

A light-hearted moment shared by Instagram user Gunja Soni has quickly captured online attention, with her reel depicting a sister playfully using her little brother's bald head to roll roti. The video, originally posted on September 22, 2026, became an instant sensation. Within a day of its upload, as indicated by content observed just '1 day ago' relative to the capture time, the post had already garnered significant engagement, collecting an impressive 203.7K likes and attracting 1,665 comments from captivated viewers.

The viral post, humorously captioned "#beti mere badmash bachhe" (my naughty children/daughter), highlights a comical interaction between siblings. This relatable family dynamic, presented with an unexpected twist, has resonated widely across social media platforms, turning a simple home video into a global talking point.

The Viral Roti-Rolling Stunt

The reel features a sister engaged in the traditional task of making roti, but with an unconventional and highly creative rolling surface: her younger, bald brother's head. The brother's passive, almost serene, reaction throughout the process adds immensely to the video's charm, making it an instant hit for its innocent yet ingenious humor. The sheer creativity and unexpected nature of the act are central to its widespread appeal, drawing smiles and laughter from viewers who appreciate the spontaneous fun. This unique approach to a mundane task exemplifies how everyday moments can be transformed into viral content with a touch of sibling mischief.

Take a look at the video!

How Did Netizen's React!

The funny video took no time to stir a healthy banter on social media. One user wrote, “Product link for the rolling board?” Another user wrote, “My intentions with that one chemistry professor.” One more user wrote, “new roti maker in market.. please share link.” While another user wrote, “Can I order the product.” Another comment read, “Bro is insanely chill.”