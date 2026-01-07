Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned AAP's Atishi for an alleged insensitive remark against Guru Tegh Bahadur during an Assembly session. He has requested the Speaker to release video evidence and will introduce a motion to condemn it.

Sirsa Condemns Atishi's Alleged Remark

Alleging that an insensitive remark was made against the Sikh religious figure 'Guru Tegh Bahadur' by the Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi Marlena during the Assembly Session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday condemned the statement and asked the media to wait for the reveal of the video by the Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. He also said that the reveal itself will demonstrate his claim of the statement's "insensitivity" and the "ill-deeds" of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Minister also announced that a motion to condemn the statement will be introduced. He also requested the Speaker to take cognisance of the issue. He then praised the contributions of 'Guru Tegh Bahadur' and criticised Atishi for not being open to discussion of the religious figure, and even made the discussion "worse" with her "harsh" statement.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I have requested the Speaker to release the statement of the LoP against Guru Tegh Bahadur. The LoP's statement, made while the discussion of Guru Tegh Bahdur was ongoing, was insensitive. I am unable to comment, nor do I have the capability to listen to that statement again. I once again strongly condemn this today. The Speaker of the Assembly will definitely take cognisance of this today. I hope the speaker also shares the video of the statement, so their ill deed is revealed to everyone. We will definitely bring a motion to condemn this, but I am surprised that not even a few words have been uttered from their side so far... Guru Teg Bahadur is not associated with just one religion. His great martyrdom was to save the faith of the people of India. In such a situation, think that the Leader of the Opposition says that she does not want to speak on this, and the statement is even worse, I am just saying, wait for it, and you will see it for yourself. "

AAP Protests Delhi Air Pollution

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly premises on Tuesday, highlighting the rising air pollution and deteriorating AQI levels in the national capital. Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the BJP is "running away" from addressing the critical issue of pollution, accusing the ruling party of avoiding accountability and refusing to engage in meaningful discussions on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi highlighted the severe public health impact of Delhi's worsening air quality. She said young children are now "forced to take steroid inhalers," major hospitals like AIIMS are filled with patients struggling to breathe, and senior citizens are facing life-threatening consequences due to pollution.

Atishi further accused the Delhi government of "theatrics", claiming that AQI data is being manipulated through water sprays and that the situation demands immediate legislative attention. (ANI)