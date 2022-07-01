Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Single-use plastic banned in India effective from July 1; Know what are the items, penalty and more

    Single-use plastic accounts for the majority of plastic created and consumed, ranging from item packaging to bottles, polythene bags, face masks, coffee cups, rubbish bags, food packaging, and so on. According to the rules, which go into effect on July 1, violators can be penalised under the Environment Protection Act 1986, which allows for up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

    Single use plastic banned in India effective from July 1
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    In an effort to safeguard the environment from the threat of plastic pollution, the Centre has released recommendations requesting that states prohibit the use of "single-use plastic" beginning July 1, 2022. The term "single-use plastic" refers to objects that are used just once and then discarded. 

    Single-use plastic accounts for the majority of plastic created and consumed, ranging from item packaging to bottles, polythene bags, face masks, coffee cups, rubbish bags, food packaging, and so on. 

    The following things will be prohibited, according to the notification:

    • Cigarette packs
    • Cutlery (plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays)
    • Earbuds
    • Sweet boxes
    • Candy and ice cream sticks
    • Invitation cards
    • Polystyrene for decorating
    • PVC banners with a thickness of less than 100 microns

    According to the rules, which go into effect on July 1, violators can be penalised under the Environment Protection Act 1986, which allows for up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

    The prohibition will be monitored from the Centre by the CPCB and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), who will report to the Centre on a regular basis.

    According to the UN Environment Programme, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute throughout the world, and up to five trillion plastic bags are used annually. In sum, half of all plastic manufactured is intended for single-use - to be used once and then discarded.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
