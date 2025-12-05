The University of Delhi and Russia's HSE University have signed a pact to jointly establish a Space Mirror Lab. The collaboration aims to foster joint research and educational projects in the space spectrum, benefiting both India and Russia.

A Visionary Plan for Space Research

Speaking on the occasion, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said that it is a matter of great pleasure that two leading institutions from two friendly countries have come forward to jointly conduct research. He said that the proposed collaboration is to establish a Space Mirror Lab at the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi, in collaboration with HSE University.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh stated that the establishment of a Scientific Mirror Laboratory between DU and HSE University for data storage, processing, and transmission in the space spectrum for academic research is a visionary and ambitious plan. As part of this collaborative effort, both universities will work together through the Mirror Lab on joint research and educational projects that will benefit both India and Russia.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that several other academic projects are also in the pipeline. He stated that these collaborative academic and research programs will greatly benefit the students and faculty of both universities.

Key Dignitaries at the Ceremony

On this occasion, Nikita Anisimov, the Rector of HSE University, and Vikas Gupta, Registrar of the University of Delhi, signed the Statement of Cooperation in the presence of DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. On the Russian side, Manoj Sharma, Vice President of HSE University, accompanied by Anastasia Sergeeva, was Present.

On this occasion, Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani, Director of SOL Prof Payal Mago, Chairman International Relations Prof Neera Agnimitra, Dean International Relations Prof Anil Rai and Prof Shailendra Goyal, Chairman of the Culture Council and PRO Anoop Lather, Dean Faculty of Technology Prof. Sanjeev Singh and Dean Academic Affairs Prof K Ratnabali and Many officers were also present. (ANI)