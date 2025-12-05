AAP MP Raghav Chadha criticises IndiGo's 70% market share amid massive flight cancellations stranding passengers. He blames DGCA's poor planning of new pilot duty rules and questions compensation for affected travellers, including MPs.

Chadha Slams Aviation 'Duopoly' Amid IndiGo Chaos

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha expressed his discontent over a large number of passengers being left stranded at airports across India, amid IndiGo flights being cancelled or delayed. He stated that IndiGo has almost 70 per cent of the market share, and if such a big airline shuts down, passengers would face significant trouble.

Speaking to reporters, Raghav Chadha said, "This is a situation that never happened before, due to which today lakhs of passengers are affected. The Indian Aviation sector is a victim of duopoly. In the Indian Aviation sector, only two major airlines have captured the market. Indigo and Air India. IndiGo has almost 70% share of the market. If such a big airline shuts down, obviously, the passengers are facing a lot of trouble." IndiGo's dominant market share of almost 70% has raised concerns about a monopoly. The recent cancellation of over 500 flights has stranded thousands of passengers, sparking outrage in Parliament.

Calls for DGCA Audit and Passenger Compensation

He further said that if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had to implement Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, then they should have assessed the bandwidth and pilot roster. "The DGCA should have conducted a proper audit before implementing the regulatory bench-strength. Airlines should have prepared themselves. There should be a discussion on how the passengers would be compensated. Due to flight cancellations, MPs are also unable to return to their constituencies to attend their scheduled programs on the weekend," he added.

DGCA Responds to Crisis

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has attributed the disruptions to IndiGo's "misjudgment and gap in planning" in implementing new pilot duty-hour regulations. The airline has sought a two-month exemption from certain night-duty rules, aiming to restore stable operations by February 10, 2026. The Centre has directed airlines to implement measures to resolve the disruptions and ensure passenger refunds.

Pilots' Association Criticises Exemption

Meanwhile, IndiGo has been granted a one-time exemption from the DGCA's pilot night duty rules until February 10, 2026. This exemption allows IndiGo to bypass stricter flight duty and rest period norms, specifically those related to night duty between 0000 and 0650 hours and to night operations. The DGCA has also withdrawn the rule that restricted airlines from counting pilot leave as weekly rest. The exemption is aimed at stabilising IndiGo's operations and reducing passenger disruptions caused by the airline's pilot staffing crunch. However, the Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) of India has criticised the decision, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines established safety regulations. (ANI)