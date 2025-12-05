North Eastern Railway has started installing the KAVACH safety system on the Chhapra-Barabanki route, with Rs. 123.95 crore sanctioned for 136 locomotives. Kavach 4.0 has also been commissioned on 738 km of key national routes.
Kavach 4.0 Commissioned on Major National Routes
Meanwhile, the Kavach 4.0 has been commissioned on 738 route km across Palwal-Mathura-Nagda, section (633 Rkm) on the Delhi-Mumbai route and Howrah-Bardhaman section (105 Rkm) on the Delhi Howrah route, according to an official release by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
Understanding the KAVACH System
The Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. Kavach is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order (SIL-4). Kavach aids the Loco Pilot in running trains within specified speed limits by automatically applying brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to do so, and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather.
The first field trials on the passenger trains were started in February 2016. Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. This is a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways. Within a short period, IR has developed, tested and started deploying the Automatic Train Protection System.
Major Improvements in Version 4.0
Major improvement in Version 4.0 includes increased Location Accuracy, Improved Information of Signal Aspects in bigger yards, Station to Station Kavach interface on OFC and Direct Interface to the existing Electronic Interlocking System. With these improvements, Kavach Version 4.0 is planned for large-scale deployment over Indian Railways.