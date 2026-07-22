Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi condemned police force against student protesters, calling it a "sad day" and defending their right to "Gandhian" protest. He dismissed allegations of conspiracy, while police filed 10 FIRs citing violence.

Singhvi Condemns Police Crackdown on 'Gandhian' Protests

Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday strongly condemned police action against students engaging in peaceful demonstrations, calling the use of force and baton charges a "sad day for this country" and asserting that legal professionals and civil society stand united against such actions.

Speaking in New Delhi, Singhvi dismissed allegations that student demonstrations involved pre-planned violence or conspiracy, emphasising that peaceful, "Gandhian" protests are a fundamental right in a democratic civil society.

Singhvi noted that outrage over the physical crackdown extends across all political spectrums and civil society organisations, including Supreme Court advocates, seniors, and Advocates-on-Record. "Supreme Court advocates on record, Supreme Court advocates, Supreme Court seniors, they don't live out of society, they are a part of our society. You tell me which segment of independent civic society, which is part of our overall civil society, can support the kind of arrogant, hard-hitting physical action on students? Are you surprised that there is this support? Every right-thinking person, and it has nothing to do with politics or political boundaries, no right-thinking person of whichever colour can support people who are doing Gandhian protests," he said.

He raised severe concerns over the severity of police force, noting reports that batons used against demonstrators had sharp edges, and questioned the justification of filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against student protesters. The Congress MP rejected claims framing the protests as a rebellion, insurrection, or coordinated conspiracy, calling on authorities to engage in dialogue rather than physical suppression. "Some of the scenes I saw were shocking. That is all there is to it. Can you treat those who are angry with you or who disagree with you in this manner? There is no question of any rebellion, insurrection, violence, pre-planned conspiracy. You are not only filing FIRs, but you are using batons. People are saying that those batons had sharp edges. I think it's a very sad day for this country. And I am not at all surprised at the advocates on record. Every other part of civic society has the same view," he added.

Police File Multiple FIRs, Cite Violence

Singhvi's remarks came days after protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak turned violent during a march towards Parliament. The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

10 FIRs Across New Delhi District

Providing a breakdown of the legal actions taken, officials stated that four FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Furthermore, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations, respectively. The police noted that these FIRs pertain to different incidents and matters related to the maintenance of public order during the protest period. Investigations into all the registered cases are currently underway to determine further action.

Conspiracy Probe Underway

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved.

The FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act). One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property. The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty. (ANI)