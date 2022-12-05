Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter, alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer

    Singer Lucky Ali alleged land mafia encroachment on his property in Bengaluru with an involvement of an IAS officer. Ali has stated that he has been living there for the past 50 years, and that other individuals are now attempting to encroach on it. Check out his full post here.

    Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Singer Lucky Ali alleged land mafia operations in Bengaluru on his social media page. In the post, Ali alleged that the land mafia is encroaching on his farm in Bengaluru's Kenchenahalli Yelahanka neighbourhood. According to Ali, he has lived on the aforementioned property for the past 50 years, and now other people are trying to infringe on it.

    Ali shared a letter he had written to the DGP of Karnataka on Facebook in which he named an IAS officer and accused members of the land mafia. While Ali's farm is situated in Bengaluru's Kenchenahalli Yelahanka, he is currently in Dubai.

    “Dear Everyone, Sorry for having to bring this to your attention...I wrote to the DGP of Karnataka. this here is my complaint…,” Ali wrote while sharing the post. 

    Also Read | Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's official red-carpet debut is unmissable

    He claimed that his family and young children were alone on the property and that up until this point, he has not received a positive response. He accused the local police of not helping him and supporting the “encroachers”.

    Also Read | Rana Daggubati calls IndiGo ‘worst’ airline; here's what he said

    In his letter, he claimed that "Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia" are encroaching illegally on his property, a "Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka." He named Sudhir Reddy as the main person who is trying to encroach on the land with the help of his wife, Rohini Sindhuri, who is an IAS officer. Ali has claimed that they are misusing the state's resources for their personal use.

    The musician said that according to his attorney, the incident at his Bengaluru farm is "completely unlawful" and the accused "don't have the court order to get inside the land since we are in possession, and living there since the previous 50 years."

    He had gone to the Bengaluru police in 2014 as well, claiming that the land mafia was threatening his life. After a group of individuals reportedly broke into his home and intimidated his workers, he filed two reports.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in Dubai: Actress shares her vacay pictures, videos from her fancy cruise

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning AJR

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted - adt

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted

    Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police shares video AJR

    'Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police, shares video

    Kashmiri Pandits say they are not safe in Kashmir protest after terrorists release hit-list of 56 KPs

    'We are not safe in Kashmir...' protests erupt after terrorists release hit-list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits

    Recent Stories

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant successful, shifted to ICU; check details

    Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)

    SBI PO admit card 2022 released Know exam dates how to download hall ticket more gcw

    SBI PO admit card 2022 released; Know exam dates, how to download hall ticket & more

    NTA releases JNUEE 2022 admit card; know steps, other details here - adt

    NTA releases JNUEE 2022 admit card; know steps, other details here

    Mirzapur Season 3: Ali Fazal wraps up shooting for the popular show; shares a photo RBA

    Mirzapur Season 3: Ali Fazal wraps up shooting for the popular show; shares a photo

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon