Singer Lucky Ali pens an open letter, alleges encroachment on his Bengaluru farm with help of IAS officer

Singer Lucky Ali alleged land mafia encroachment on his property in Bengaluru with an involvement of an IAS officer. Ali has stated that he has been living there for the past 50 years, and that other individuals are now attempting to encroach on it. Check out his full post here.

Singer Lucky Ali alleged land mafia operations in Bengaluru on his social media page. In the post, Ali alleged that the land mafia is encroaching on his farm in Bengaluru's Kenchenahalli Yelahanka neighbourhood. According to Ali, he has lived on the aforementioned property for the past 50 years, and now other people are trying to infringe on it.

Ali shared a letter he had written to the DGP of Karnataka on Facebook in which he named an IAS officer and accused members of the land mafia. While Ali's farm is situated in Bengaluru's Kenchenahalli Yelahanka, he is currently in Dubai.

“Dear Everyone, Sorry for having to bring this to your attention...I wrote to the DGP of Karnataka. this here is my complaint…,” Ali wrote while sharing the post.

He claimed that his family and young children were alone on the property and that up until this point, he has not received a positive response. He accused the local police of not helping him and supporting the “encroachers”.

In his letter, he claimed that "Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia" are encroaching illegally on his property, a "Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka." He named Sudhir Reddy as the main person who is trying to encroach on the land with the help of his wife, Rohini Sindhuri, who is an IAS officer. Ali has claimed that they are misusing the state's resources for their personal use.

The musician said that according to his attorney, the incident at his Bengaluru farm is "completely unlawful" and the accused "don't have the court order to get inside the land since we are in possession, and living there since the previous 50 years."

He had gone to the Bengaluru police in 2014 as well, claiming that the land mafia was threatening his life. After a group of individuals reportedly broke into his home and intimidated his workers, he filed two reports.

