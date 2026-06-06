Reacting to BRS leader KTR's demand for a probe into the Rs 1,600 crore Singareni coal scam, BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud vowed strict action if the party assumes power in Telangana, stating the mines have been a 'cash cow' for past governments.

BJP Vows Action in Singareni Scam

Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao's demand for a judicial probe into the alleged Rs 1,600 crore Singareni coal scam, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday vowed that the party will take strict action once it assumes power in Telangana.

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Speaking to ANI, Goud highlighted the need for accountability, saying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government stands for transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption. "The Modi government stands for transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance towards corruption. Unfortunately, Singareni coal mines have become a cash cow for the earlier governments... Once the BJP comes to power in the next assembly election in the state, the BJP government will ensure that all parties and leaders return the vast sums of money they have swallowed from Singareni," he said.

KTR Demands Judicial Probe

The BJP leader's comments came in response to KTR's allegations that both the Congress and the BJP have shielded those involved in irregularities at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

KTR has demanded a judicial probe led by a sitting judge into the disappearance of nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore. In a letter to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, KTR questioned how such a massive quantity of coal, officially recorded in Singareni's stock records, could vanish without accountability. He alleged that coal meant for stockyards was diverted and sold illegally, causing a huge loss to the public sector undertaking.

"The coal of Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana. Both the State and Central Governments are collectively endangering the future of this institution," KTR said in a press release. He warned that if the Centre fails to order an investigation, BRS, along with workers and employees of Singareni, would launch large-scale agitation against both the State and Central Governments.

Further Allegations of Irregularities

KTR also highlighted alleged irregularities in solar power tenders, diesel procurement, explosive purchases, CSR fund diversion, and misuse of Singareni funds for non-core activities. He reiterated that transparency and accountability are crucial to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of Singareni workers. (ANI)