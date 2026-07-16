Following a collapse in the Silkyara Tunnel, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation. He directed officials to ensure the deceased worker's family receives compensation and ordered a thorough review of all safety protocols.

CM Dhami Takes Stock of Silkyara Tunnel Accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday night took stock of the Silkyara Tunnel accident from Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, after a portion of the tunnel's shotcrete lining collapsed. The Chief Minister said the state government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of workers.

On the Chief Minister's directions, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman sought a detailed report from NHIDCL and the district administration and reviewed the relief, rescue, and safety measures being undertaken. He also assessed the safety protocols in place inside the tunnel and reviewed the existing safety inspection mechanisms.

Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure that the deceased worker's family receives the prescribed compensation without delay. He also instructed that the mortal remains be transported to the victim's native district with full dignity and that every possible assistance be extended to the bereaved family.

Investigation and Safety Review Ordered

During the review meeting, the Secretary sought a detailed account of the circumstances leading to the accident and discussed additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He directed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into every aspect of the incident and to reassess all technical and safety standards.

The Secretary also carried out a comprehensive review of the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing tunnel construction and operations. He directed officials to undertake a detailed revision of the SOPs in view of the prevailing conditions and potential risks, ensuring that the updated procedures are practical, effective, and clearly defined for all concerned agencies to facilitate swift and coordinated action during emergencies.

He further instructed the district administration, SDRF, NDRF, Fire Services, the Disaster Management Department, and other technical and executing agencies to work in close coordination while updating the SOPs. He directed that all tunnel sections and structures vulnerable to collapse or damage be subjected to special inspections. Potential risk zones should be identified immediately, and necessary preventive and protective measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of workers and all personnel engaged in the tunnel project remains the highest priority. (ANI)