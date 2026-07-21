The death toll in the NHPC tunnel collapse in Sikkim's Namchi district has risen to 11. CM Prem Singh Tamang announced an inquiry and compensation. A suspected methane gas explosion is believed to be the cause of the tragic incident.

The death toll in the tunnel collapse in Sikkim's Namchi district has risen to 11, with rescue teams continuing efforts to reach the remaining workers trapped inside. One more body was recovered from the site where a section of the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed on July 20.

CM Announces Inquiry, Compensation

Earlier today, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced financial assistance for the victims and said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the incident, with strict action to follow if any negligence by the executing company is established.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Tamang said the state administration acted swiftly after the accident, mobilising multiple rescue agencies to carry out operations inside the under-construction tunnel. "The incident took place yesterday around 1.30 PM, coinciding with the lunch break for the workers on-site. There were approximately 27 people present; two managed to escape, leaving 25 trapped. Upon learning of the incident, the state administration - mobilising everyone from the police to the SDRF and NDRF - rushed to the scene. We have now successfully rescued all 25 individuals who were trapped. We are currently assessing the situation to ensure nothing else is amiss and to determine the next steps," Tamang said.

He added, "Following the inquiry, if any fault or negligence on the part of the company is found, appropriate action will be taken. Furthermore, the state government will provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured."

NHPC Cites Methane Explosion as Cause

According to NHPC, the accident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) at Samardung after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped within rock formations triggered an explosion, filling the tunnel with dense fumes and toxic gases.

NHPC said emergency response protocols were immediately activated, with rescue operations conducted jointly by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local authorities and a specialised rescue team from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). Senior NHPC officials also reached the site to monitor the rescue effort. (ANI)