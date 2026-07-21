Congress's Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over police action against student protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party is holding a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, the PM's residence.

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Centre over the police action against student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament in Delhi, asking why Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not resigning? "Why has it come to this? The children of our country have been demanding this for a long time. No one was angry before, and the government should have considered their concerns. The NEET paper was re-administered, in which 2 lakh fewer children appeared. Yesterday, the government behaved barbarically. What is it that the Education Minister is not resigning? We want complete transparency. We want to assure the entire country that we will raise their issues forcefully in Parliament," said Pilot.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, calls for protest

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action during the march by protestors to Parliament yesterday over their demands, and called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said the voice of students will not be ignored.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are among Congress leaders who are protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had also joined the protest. PM Modi's residence is on Lok Kalyan Marg.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. (ANI)