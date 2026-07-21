Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, and Rahul Gandhi protested near PM Modi's residence, demanding the resignation of the PM and Education Minister over student issues. Several leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained.

Opposition Protests Near PM's Residence

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday joined the Congress' protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital as Opposition leaders demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were among those who staged a sit in protest. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar had also joined the protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Heavy security was deployed at Lok Kalyan Marg. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was stopped by police from reaching the protest site.

Earlier in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the voice of students will not be ignored. "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendera Singh, arrived at the protest site and was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Leaders Detained

Delhi Police detained some Congress leaders who were part of the protest. Later, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also detained and taken away in a police bus.

'Discuss Issue in Parliament': Congress

Congress has alleged that their leaders were not allowed to speak and raise the issue concerning students in Parliament. "We have a simple demand. Our Leaders of the Opposition have raised this demand both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The demand is that the Home Minister clarifies this in Parliament and this issue is discussed in the House. We want him to issue a statement on the way democracy and our Constitution are being murdered, and atrocities are being committed against the students. We have been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister for 45 days," he told reporters.

Sandeep Dikshit alleged that the government tried to politicise the matter of the NEET-UG paper leak. "Rahul Gandhi has always raised such issues. He raised a question on the entire education system. The day the paper leaked, he took to the streets. The government has been trying to politicise this matter. We have to stand with every youth of the country whose aspirations and expectations were brutally trampled by the government yesterday."

Health Minister Meets Injured Students

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital and met students injured during CJP march yesterday. Several police personnel were also injured. Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. (ANI)

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