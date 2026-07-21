Union Minister Jitendra Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi for backtracking on his word during a protest. Singh claimed the govt accepted Rahul's demand for a NEET debate in Parliament, but the Congress leader then added a new demand for the minister's resignation.

Jitendra Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Backtracking

Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who met Rahul Gandhi during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyana Marg, on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of going back on his word and said such behaviour is "unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy".

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh said it came to light that Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suddenly sat down for a sit-in protest at a location near Akbar Road with their supporters.

Jitendra Singh said that in view of the dignity of the senior leaders, the government sent him along with the Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, to the spot to hold talks with them.

He said a request was made to Rahul Gandhi to end his sit-in, as the site is not meant for protests, and holding a sit-in here was causing considerable inconvenience to the general public.

Singh said Rahul Gandhi put forward the demand that if the government agrees to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated agitation, he would immediately end his sit-in.

"Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Shri Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted, and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement," the Union Minister said.

"When this information was conveyed to Shri Rahul Gandhi, he said that he would not agree to this alone but also sought assurance for the resignation of the Union Education Minister," he added.

Singh stated that Rahul Gandhi then said now he has two demands - discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"When he was reminded that earlier he had only demanded discussion, he said that now my demands have changed. When an attempt was made to humbly explain to him that for a senior leader like him to backtrack from his word so quickly does not befit him, he said that it is his prerogative. When the Home Secretary tried to explain that this site is not suitable for a sit-in, his response was that it is also his prerogative to sit wherever he wants," Singh said.

"For a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy. The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement. In contrast, the Congress Party has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter as per rules. Shri Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," he added.

"A short while ago, it became known that the National President of the Congress Party, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, and with him other senior leaders, such as Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi, etc., had suddenly sat down for a sit-in with their supporters at a location near Akbar Road. The government, for this senior…" — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 21, 2026

Congress Hits the Streets Over NEET Row

Rahul Gandhi earlier attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action against protesters during their march to Parliament over their demands and urged people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said the voice of students will not be ignored.

Congress leaders, including party Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal are among Congress leaders who are protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg demanding resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had also joined the protest.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress has alleged that their leaders were not allowed to speak and raise the issue concerning students in Parliament.

'Had to Take to the Streets'

"We have a simple demand. Our Leaders of the Opposition have raised this demand both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The demand is that the Home Minister clarifies this in Parliament and this issue is discussed in the House. We want him to issue a statement on the way democracy and our Constitution are being murdered, and atrocities are being committed against the students. We have been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister for 45 days," he told reporters.

Rajeev Shukla stated the party had no other option left except to protest. "They are not conducting a debate in Parliament. So what else could we have done? We had to take to the streets."

'Govt Politicising the Matter'

Sandeep Dikshit alleged that the government tried to politicise the matter of the NEET-UG paper leak. "Rahul Gandhi has always raised such issues. He raised a question on the entire education system. The day the paper leaked, he took to the streets. The government has been trying to politicise this matter. We have to stand with every youth of the country whose aspirations and expectations were brutally trampled by the government yesterday."

JP Nadda Meets Injured Students

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital and met students injured during CJP march yesterday. Several police personnel were also injured.

Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)