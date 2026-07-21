The Delhi High Court has provided interim protection to a visa agent, directing police to take no coercive action against him. A Sessions Court had earlier cancelled his anticipatory bail for allegedly submitting forged documents during investigation.

The Delhi High Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against a visa agent whose anticipatory bail was cancelled by a Sessions Court after it found that he had allegedly submitted forged documents to the police during the investigation.

The Sessions Court had cancelled the anticipatory bail on the ground that the accused failed to join the investigation after obtaining relief and later furnished documents to the Investigating Officer (IO) which were found to be fake during verification.

Defense Claims Documents are Genuine

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Ujwal Ghai argued that the documents were genuine and had been generated through the Online Registration System (ORS) portal maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He submitted that the petitioner's OPD appointments and medical records could be verified through the portal.

Ghai further contended that the Investigating Officer acted with unnecessary zeal by travelling from Delhi to Rampur, nearly 250 km away, to interrogate the petitioner even though he had sought time to appear before the police after recovering from medical issues.

He also submitted that the petitioner had earlier complained to the SHO of Patel Nagar Police Station and the DCP (Central Delhi), seeking a change of the Investigating Officer.

Court Seeks Status Report from Police

Justice Manoj Jain issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file a status report. The Court further ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing. (ANI)