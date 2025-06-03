The Sikkim government has declared the damage caused by heavy rainfall in Mangan district a "disaster". Efforts are underway to restore connectivity, evacuate stranded tourists, and provide emergency relief with support.

Gangtok: The Government of Sikkim has officially declared the damages caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan District since May 28th as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official statement.

The declaration was issued through the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Chief Secretary of Sikkim, R Telang, chaired a high-level meeting today at the Tashiling Secretariat to review the disaster situation in Mangan district, which has been severely affected by continuous rainfall, landslides, and widespread disruption in connectivity.

The meeting focused on key issues such as road blockages, evacuation of stranded tourists, and the urgent restoration of essential services like power, roadway, and telecommunications.

In a video conference briefing, the District Magistrate of Mangan, Anant Jain, updated the Chief Secretary on the situation. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Mangan District, were instructed to maintain effective communication with residents, particularly regarding the timing and routes for evacuation.

Officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) provided an update on the extent of road damage and ongoing restoration efforts. The BRO was directed to deploy sufficient manpower and machinery to expedite the reopening of strategic routes.

The Chief Secretary directed to make immediate provisions for dispatching a sortie tomorrow to facilitate emergency access deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team equipped with satellite phones and necessary equipments from Siliguri to Chatten to support rescue and relief operations.

Likewise, teams from BSNL and Power Department, Government of Sikkim, will be mobilised from Pakyong to Lachen with essential equipment and backup batteries to restore disrupted services.

The Home Department has been tasked with organising and dispatching field teams, while the District Magistrate of Gangtok, Tushar Nikhare, has been instructed to provide continuous situation updates and ensure coordination between field teams and the State Control Room in coordination with the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

The Chief Secretary stressed that immediate priority must be given to restoring power (both conventional and mobile) and telecommunication services, including the use of satellite-based solutions in inaccessible areas. In case full connectivity cannot be restored immediately, departments are to explore foot access routes and evaluate helipad operations, depending on weather conditions.

He also underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination, calling on all departments, including SSDMA, to consolidate their field-level inputs and take a unified approach to relief operations. Coordination with the Indian Army was also suggested for logistics support and situational updates.

Emphasising the need for ground-level information, the chair urged departments to activate survey and feedback mechanisms to assess current conditions, including the status of road, power, and mobile network infrastructure.

The immediate objective remains the restoration of connectivity and the safe evacuation of those stranded, a roadmap for which is to be intensified. Upon successful implementation of which, further steps will be reviewed and acted upon with urgency, it was directed.

The meeting also had the presence of officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 27 Mountain Division, officers from Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, SSDMA, representatives of Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, and various line Departments.

Notably, heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in North Sikkim during the night of May 30-31 triggered widespread devastation, including severe damage to roads and bridges. The River Teesta rose by 35-40 feet, cutting off regional connectivity.

Three army personnel died and six others went missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck the Indian Army military camp at Chaten in Lachen town in Sikkim on Sunday evening.

Four individuals have been rescued with minor injuries, while the mortal remains of three brave personnel--Havaldar Lakhbindar Singh, Lance Naik Manish Thakur and Porter Abhishek Lakra--have been recovered, said the army. Lt Gen Zubin Minawalla, GOC Trishakti Corps, visited the site to oversee rescue efforts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is likely across the northeastern region on June 5, with no significant change in maximum temperatures expected in the coming days.