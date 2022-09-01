Sikkim rains trigger massive landslides, officials urge people to remain indoors

The landslide in the 20 miles area may take some time to clear, local officials said, as heavy rains have hampered the clearing work. Further, incessant rains have also loosened the rock structures, as a result of which several areas have become prone to landslides.

Officials on Thursday ordered residents across Sikkim to stay indoors as multiple landslides were triggered by heavy rains across the state. The government asked residents to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

According to news agency PTI, several vehicles were stranded on both sides of a landslide spot in the 20 mile area between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim.

In a statement, the Sikkim government said, "Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains have blocked several roads across Sikkim. The government has urged residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary."

The administration responded by opening alternate routes via Pakyong and Pandam, however, they are also blocked at several locations due to landslides.

It is reportedly said that several vehicles were trapped under the debris in 20 Miles area. However, no loss of life has been reported so far from the landslide spot.

In a separate, yet related incident, the Indian Army troops rescued 74 stranded tourists including women and children in north Sikkim.

"Troops of #StrikingLionDivision #TrishaktiCorps rescue tourists stranded in landslide due to #glacial lake burst in #YumthangValley North #Sikkim. 74 Tourists including women & children escorted to safe places, provided food & medical care," the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said in a tweet. In north Sikkim, three buildings collapsed after landslides took place in Namchi, Damphu Dara area of Sikkim.