    Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 still missing; Washed out roads leave 3,000 stranded

    The West Bengal government confirmed the identification of four bodies as 'jawans,' highlighting the severity of the situation. Chief Secretary VB Pathak revealed that more than 3,000 individuals, including tourists, bikers, foreigners, and hundreds of drivers, are stranded in Lachen and Lachung.

    The devastating flash floods in Sikkim have left a trail of destruction, with the death toll now standing at 19 on Friday. As many as 103 individuals, including 22 army personnel, remain unaccounted for, as Army and NDRF teams continue their search operation amidst treacherous conditions.

    On Wednesday, the flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, resulting in widespread devastation across the state.

    He assured that the Army and Air Force would conduct rescue operations, deploying helicopters to evacuate those in need.

    The flash floods have not only claimed lives but have also taken a heavy toll on the local economy, particularly businesses dependent on tourism income. Shops along NH-10 near Rambi in Kalimpong, connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong district, are grappling with a lack of customers as the region faces the aftermath of this devastating natural disaster.

