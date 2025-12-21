Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma stressed direct engagement with women to explain government schemes for their self-reliance. At a Lakhpati Didi event, he praised the Rajeevika initiative for economically empowering lakhs of women in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday underscored the importance of direct engagement with women to ensure they are fully aware of government schemes and their benefits, saying such outreach is crucial for making women self-reliant and socially empowered. Addressing a Lakhpati Didi state-level program held at OTS, Jaipur, Sharma said that through sustained support and awareness, women can move ahead with confidence and play a leading role in society.

"It is essential to directly interact with women and explain government schemes and their benefits to them so that they can become self-reliant and progress in society. Through Rajeevika, women are not only becoming economically empowered but are also bringing glory to their families and society. The government stands with them every step of the way," the Chief Minister said. Citing a transformative story from Dholpur, Sharma said a woman who once faced opposition within their family is now playing a decisive role in household decision-making. "This change is not just about income, but also about respect and self-confidence," he said.

Calling women a "multifaceted force," Sharma said they shoulder responsibilities across households, workplaces and society simultaneously. "If women move forward, Rajasthan will automatically move forward," he asserted.

Rajeevika: Backbone of the Rural Economy

The Chief Minister described Rajeevika as the backbone of the rural economy, noting that lakhs of women associated with the initiative are earning between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. He added that many women are moving beyond the "Lakhpati Didi" milestone towards becoming "Millennium Didis." Rajveevika is the most powerful medium to fulfil the resolve of employment in every household," Sharma said.

Inspiring Success Stories

Sharing inspiring examples, he spoke about Sushila Devi from Jaipur and women from Rajsamand and Karauli, who achieved self-reliance through self-help groups engaged in the blue pottery, tailoring and bakery ventures, while also motivating other women to follow suit.

Highlighting Women-Centric Initiatives

Sharma said that in the past two years, 19.45 lakh women have received training, with over 12 lakh becoming "lakhpati Didis". Under the Lado Incentive Scheme, financial assistance has been increased to Rs 1.50 lakh, benefiting 4.70 lakh girls so far.

Highlighting women-centric initiatives, he listed the distribution of 10.51 lakh bicycles, nearly 40,00 scooters, free sanitary napkins for 1.22 crore women, Maternity Benefit Scheme amount increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, free travel on state-run buses for two days during Raksha Bandhan, 500 Kalika patrolling units and 65 anti-romeo squads. He also noted a 12 per cent reduction in crimes against women.

Digital Empowerment and National Vision

"Women are being connected to digital platforms by providing them with tablets and laptops, enabling them to engage in e-commerce, branding, and online transactions," Sharma said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for ensuring women's dignity, safety and rights through measures such as 33 per cent reservation, Ujjwala Yojana and housing in women's names.

A Vision for Viksit Rajasthan 2047

Further, Sharma urged every self-help group to enrol at least 40 new women. "Women are the real foundation of Viksit Rajasthan 2047. Your hard work, resolve and self-reliance will shape Rajasthan's future," he said, while thanking women for their contribution. (ANI)