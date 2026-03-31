Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting to review essential commodity stock, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted supply and curb hoarding. He confirmed no significant shortages and assured citizens of adequate stock availability.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level review meeting at Samman Bhawan on Monday to assess the stock position and distribution of essential commodities across Sikkim, with a focus on ensuring their seamless and uninterrupted availability throughout the state.

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At the outset, the Secretary of the Food & Civil Supplies Department presented a comprehensive overview of the current LPG stock and the prevailing supply-demand dynamics, while also highlighting the importance of mindful, judicious, and sustainable use of resources. The Chief Minister also interacted with District Collectors to understand the ground situation, noting with reassurance that no significant shortages have been reported from any district, according to an official release.

Expanding Cleaner Energy Access

An overview of the establishment of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure was presented by the Head of City Gas Distribution (CGD), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, outlining the roadmap for expanding cleaner energy access in the State.

LPG Supply Chain Overview

This was followed by a detailed presentation on LPG supply by the IOCL LPG Bottling Plant Rangpo, which highlighted existing infrastructure, supply chains, and measures to ensure consistent availability.

Directives Against Malpractice

Emphasising the need for heightened vigilance, the Chief Minister issued firm directions to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and strictly curb hoarding, black marketing, and overpricing. District administrations and law enforcement agencies have been tasked with maintaining constant oversight.

Strengthening Monitoring and Communication

A dedicated 24x7 helpline will be established, while control rooms at both State and district levels are being reinforced to ensure equitable distribution through regular, real-time reporting, the release noted. Coordination between the Transport Department and the Food & Civil Supplies Department is also being intensified to streamline logistics and monitor the movement of essential commodities. Officials have been directed to proactively put in place alternative arrangements across both urban and rural areas. Equal emphasis has been placed on strengthening public communication through media, radio, and social platforms to keep citizens well-informed, discourage panic buying, and effectively counter misinformation. District-level helplines will further ensure prompt and efficient redressal of public concerns, said the release.

CM's Assurance to the Public

The focus, the Chief Minister stated, remains on maintaining a stable and resilient supply chain, ensuring transparency and accountability, and safeguarding the needs of all sections of society, particularly the most vulnerable. He assured citizens that there is no cause for concern, as adequate stocks are available across the State and the Government is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. (ANI)