The Sikkim Cabinet, led by CM Prem Singh Tamang, congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his historic milestone of 25 years in public service, acknowledging his remarkable leadership, dedication to nation-building, and vision for a prosperous India.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a special Cabinet meeting on Monday. The meeting expressed deepest appreciation and extended warm congratulations to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the historic milestone of completing 25 years in public service, beginning with his assumption of office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

The Chief Minister, along with the Council of Ministers, acknowledged the Prime Minister’s remarkable journey of leadership, marked by unwavering dedication to nation-building, inclusive development, good governance, and the vision of a prosperous, self-reliant, and globally respected India. The meeting recorded that his 25 years of public service stand as a testament to his commitment to the aspirations of the people and his determination to transform challenges into opportunities for national progress.

Praise for Guiding Mantras

The Cabinet particularly appreciated his guiding mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” which embodies the principles of collective participation, inclusive growth, public trust and shared responsibility. His vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” has further strengthened the spirit of national unity, cultural harmony and integration, reinforcing the idea that India’s diversity is its greatest strength.

Transformative Vision for the Northeast

The Cabinet also recognised the Prime Minister’s transformative vision for the Northeast, which has emerged as a vital engine of development, connectivity, investment, tourism and regional cooperation. His inspiring description of the eight North-Eastern States as the “Ashtalakshmi” of India reflects their immense cultural wealth, natural beauty, strategic importance and economic potential. His emphasis on bringing the Northeast closer to the national mainstream through improved infrastructure, connectivity, livelihood opportunities and people-centric development has opened new avenues of progress for the region,the release said.

Appreciation for Support to Sikkim

The Government of Sikkim placed on record its profound appreciation for the Prime Minister’s wholehearted support, encouragement and continued commitment to the development and welfare of Sikkim. "The PM's presence in Sikkim during the closing ceremony of our 50th Statehood celebrations has been a true blessing for the people of Sikkim. We thank him wholeheartedly for his affection and support. We shall always remain deeply grateful for the generous support extended by him during our most difficult times, be it the Covid-19 pandemic, the devastating Teesta flood, earthquakes, landslides, and other moments of acute need. His vision and leadership have strengthened the State’s aspirations for sustainable growth, improved connectivity, tourism development, environmental conservation, healthcare, education and enhanced livelihood opportunities for its people," the release said.

Commitment to National Development

The Cabinet observed that the Prime Minister’s leadership has consistently encouraged States to contribute actively to the national development agenda while preserving their unique identities, cultural heritage and ecological wealth. For a Himalayan State like Sikkim, this approach is particularly significant, as development must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability, disaster resilience and the well-being of local communities.

The meeting reaffirmed Sikkim’s commitment to working in close partnership with the Government of India to advance the shared vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, while pursuing the State’s own aspiration of a prosperous, progressive and self-reliant Sikkim. The Cabinet expressed confidence that, under the Prime Minister’s continued guidance, the Northeast will further consolidate its position as a key driver of India’s growth and transformation.

On this occasion, the Council of Ministers conveyed its best wishes to Narendra Modi and expressed profound gratitude for his exemplary leadership, steadfast dedication to the nation and enduring contribution to India’s development journey. The Cabinet concluded that the completion of 25 years in public service is not merely a personal milestone, but an occasion to recognise a remarkable journey of leadership, public commitment and national transformation, one that continues to inspire millions and strengthen the collective resolve to build a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous India. (ANI)