A Sikh philanthropist reportedly travelled to Bihar with fruits and food for people in need. An account claims a mob of 50-100 people allegedly raided the truck and took away the supplies, with some reportedly carrying 4-5 kg of fruits.

A video and account circulating on social media have drawn attention to an alleged incident involving a Sikh philanthropist who travelled to Bihar with a truck loaded with fruits and food items for distribution among people in need. According to the account, the supplies were intended to be distributed equally among those requiring assistance. However, the situation reportedly took an unexpected turn when a crowd gathered around the truck and allegedly began taking away the relief materials.

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The account claims that around 50 to 100 people were involved in the incident. Several individuals were reportedly seen taking fruits from the truck, with some allegedly carrying away around 4 to 5 kg each. The incident has sparked reactions online, with users expressing concern over the alleged disruption of the planned distribution. The video has also led to discussions about the challenges faced by individuals and organisations attempting to provide food and essential supplies directly to communities in need.

However, details surrounding the incident remain limited. The exact location in Bihar, the identities of those involved and the circumstances that led to the crowd gathering could not be independently verified from the available account alone. Further details about whether the supplies were eventually distributed and whether any action was taken following the alleged incident are awaited.