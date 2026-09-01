A video reportedly filmed at Patna Junction shows a man allegedly taking chhalmuri from a vendor’s tray, spitting it back and throwing the container at him. The footage has sparked online reactions over the treatment of street vendors.

A video reportedly recorded at Patna Junction in Bihar has surfaced online, drawing attention to an alleged incident involving a street vendor selling chhalmuri. The footage appears to show a man approaching the vendor’s food tray and taking some of the chhalmuri with his hand. He is then allegedly seen spitting the food back onto the tray before throwing the container towards the vendor. The sudden act causes the food to scatter, leaving the vendor’s goods spilled on the ground.

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The video has since been widely circulated on social media, with many viewers expressing concern over the treatment of the vendor, who appeared to be selling food as a means of earning a livelihood. However, the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear. The audio accompanying the video is not clearly audible, making it difficult to establish what was said or what may have happened before the recorded confrontation. The identities of the people involved have also not been confirmed from the footage.

Despite these limitations, the video has triggered discussions online about how street vendors are treated in public spaces and the importance of respecting people engaged in small businesses to earn a living. The authenticity and full context of the video could not be independently verified based on the footage alone.