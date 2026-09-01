Dwarka court has granted 7 hours of custody parole to gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri. He will visit his home in Sonipat on September 20 for religious ceremonies for his twin daughters, with police providing necessary security arrangements.

Dwarka court on Wednesday granted 7 hours of custody parole to Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri to visit his home in the village Jatheri in Sonipat, Haryana. He will visit his home on September 20 between 10 AM and 5 PM in police custody.

He has to participate in some religious ceremonies after the birth of twin daughters through IVF. The court has directed Delhi Police and Haryana police to make necessary arrangements for the custody parole. He is lodged in Central Jail, Delhi.

Court's Directives on Parole

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Siddharth Malik granted custody parole to Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri for September 20 to meet his family at his village Jatheri in Sonipat, Haryana. "Accordingly, the application filed on behalf of applicant Sandeep alias Kala for custody parole is allowed," the court ordered on September 16.

The court directed that accused Sandeep alias Kala shall visit his house at village Jatheri, District Sonipat, Haryana on 20.09.2026 between 10.00 a.m. to 05.00 p.m. on custody parole. The court said that all the expenses shall be borne by the accused and shall be deposited before the concerned Jail Superintendent as per rules.

"DCP, 3rd Battalion, Delhi Police, SHO, PS BHD Nagar and SHO, PS Rai, Sonipat, Haryana shall make necessary security arrangements to facilitate the custody parole after considering the threat perception related to the accused," the court directed. The court said that the accused may be allowed to meet and interact with his immediate family members and close relatives in the house of the applicant accused; however, the same shall be under the close supervision of a senior police official accompanying him during custody parole.

Arguments in Court

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal moved an application seeking custody parole for Sandeep alias Kala to visit his house at village Jatheri. It was submitted by the Counsel for the accused that he may be allowed to visit his home at village Jatheri, District Sonipat, Haryana on 20.09.2026 as he has been blessed with twin daughters and certain religious ceremonies are to be performed at his home.

It was further submitted that earlier also, custody parole was granted to Sandeep on 04.03.2024 for his marriage and no terms of the said order have been misused. On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of 3rd Battalion, Delhi Police, SHO, Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station, Nagar as well as SHO, PS Rai, Sonipat, Haryana that the accused is a high-risk inmate and his visit to his house may cause law and order issues on account of rivalries between different gangs.

However, after arguments, it was submitted on behalf of the 3rd Battalion, Delhi Police that necessary security arrangements can be made to facilitate the custody parole. (ANI)