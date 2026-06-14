TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh appeared before the CID for questioning in a signature forgery case. The probe pertains to alleged discrepancies in a document for the appointment of the Leader of Opposition. Abhishek Banerjee was also questioned earlier.

As the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intensifies its probe into the alleged signature forgery case, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh arrived at the Bhawani Bhawan headquarters on Sunday afternoon for further questioning. Speaking to ANI while leaving his residence, Ghosh maintained a stance of cooperation. "I have to report at 3:30 pm; they have called me as a witness for an investigation. I have always cooperated, and in this case, I will also cooperate. I have already appeared once, and perhaps there are further questions now; I am going and will cooperate fully," Ghosh said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Probe into LoP Appointment Discrepancies

The investigation pertains to alleged discrepancies in signatures on a document submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker for the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP). On June 13, Banerjee was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

Allegations of a 'Fabricated' Resolution

The case stems from a complaint alleging irregularities in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly regarding the appointment of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as Deputy LoP, and Firhad Hakim as Chief Whip. Abhishek informed the West Bengal Assembly Speaker on May 9 that the party had taken the decision to appoint office-bearers during a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) legislative party.

Subsequently, on May 18, the Principal Secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly wrote to Banerjee seeking submission of the minutes and resolution of the meeting, along with signatures of MLAs present during the decision-making process.

On May 20, Abhishek submitted a copy of the meeting resolution book with an attendance sheet containing the signatures of the members present in the concerned meeting, which mentioned that 70 MLAs were present at the meeting held on May 6.

On May 27, two TMC MLAs filed a complaint before the Speaker alleging that no resolution had been adopted regarding the LoP selection on May 6 and that they had only signed the meeting resolution book on May 19. The complainants also alleged that the resolution dated May 6 was "manufactured and fabricated", with as many as 14 signatures appearing in block letters.

CID Action and Party Suspensions

The CID has recorded statements of 13 MLAs whose "signatures were in block letters". The Trinamool Congress later suspended its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for "anti-party activities." (ANI)