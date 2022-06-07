Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

    Police also said they have identified four shooters involved in the crime.

    Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot. 

    Also read: Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

    Others arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

    On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Also Read: Don't politicise 'unfortunate' killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, says Kejriwal

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
