Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the home of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa district to express his condolences to his family.

Gandhi, who arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, drove straight to the singer's hometown of Moosa.

Several Congress leaders accompanied him, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni, and others.

Following Gandhi's visit, security was increased outside Moose Wala's residence.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa. Rahul Gandhi was away at the time of the murder and returned over the weekend.

In response to his death, Rahul had tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moose Wala. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones and fans worldwide."

Moosewala, who joined Congress in December of last year, had unsuccessfully contested for the Mansa seat in the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022.

The parents of Moose Wala met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has previously extended his condolences to the family.

Partap Singh Bajwa, a senior Congress leader, wrote to CM Mann, pleading with him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency sooner so that justice can be served to the family."

