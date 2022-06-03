Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't politicise 'unfortunate' killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, says Kejriwal

    Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. 

    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed not to politicise the killing of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, adding that the incident was 'really unfortunate'.

    Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. 

    "I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed; it is really unfortunate," Kejriwal said.

    "Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assure that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal added on the sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area. 

    After waylaying his vehicle, the assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village.

    Earlier today, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly told investigators that his gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

    According to PTI quoting officials, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in killing Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year. This led to a "rivalry" between the gangster and the Punjabi singer. 

    However, Bishnoi has not yet disclosed the names of his gang members, who were the real conspirators being the killing. 

    "Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moosewala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer. He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moosewala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing," a police official stated. 

    The official added, "Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder." 

    (With Inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
