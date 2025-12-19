Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to Kakori Rail Action heroes Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, & Roshan Singh on X. He stated the nation would forever be indebted to the sacrifices they made for India's freedom.

CM Mann Pays Tribute to Kakori Martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid tribute to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Roshan Singh, the heroes who lost their lives during the Kakori Rail Action. Taking it to X, the Punjab Chief Minister remembered the brave heroes who sacrificed themselves for the nation's freedom.

"We pay billions of salutations to the great revolutionary warriors and martyrs of the Kakori Rail Action, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Ashfaq Ullah Khan Ji, and Roshan Singh Ji. The entire nation will forever remain indebted to the sacrifices made by them for the freedom of the country," he wrote on X.

About the Kakori Train Action

The Kakori Train Action was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on August 9, 1925, during the Indian Independence Movement against British colonial rule. The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.

The main purpose of the robbery was to protest against the heavy tax that was collected from the Indians and use the money to fund the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) rather than leaving it with the Britishers.

Following the incident, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Roshan Singh were sentenced to death on December 19, 1927.

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train Action', as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle.