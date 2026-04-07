Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has quashed rumours of a leadership change, stating CM Siddaramaiah will serve a full term. He stressed that any decision on the CM's post or cabinet rests solely with the party's central high command.

Siddaramaiah to Complete Full Term, Says Parameshwara

Amid ongoing speculation about a possible leadership change in the Karnataka government, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday reiterated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in office for the full duration of the current term. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara dismissed repeated questions about a leadership shift, emphasising that such decisions are not made at the state level. He clarified that matters like cabinet reshuffling or any change in the Chief Minister's position fall under the authority of the party's central leadership. He also noted that the high command closely monitors political developments, including meetings involving senior leaders, and takes decisions based on reports submitted by general secretaries.

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"Why do you keep repeating the same thing? What was said yesterday is over. The high command is there to decide on portfolio restructuring and the Chief Minister's position. We cannot make such decisions. The high command will decide based on our opinions. It is not right to speculate about this every day. The high command observes everything, including meetings held by those who have won multiple times. General secretaries submit reports, and the high command resolves issues accordingly," said Parameshwara.

State Seeks Fair LPG Allocation from Centre

Addressing concerns over the LPG situation, Parameshwara said the state government has formally requested the Centre for its rightful allocation. He added that KH Muniyappa is actively engaging with central authorities on the issue. According to him, Karnataka is seeking equal treatment in LPG distribution compared to other states, but has not yet received a response from the Centre. He also mentioned that the Chief Minister had raised the matter recently, and that a dedicated person may be appointed after the elections to handle the issue more effectively.

"The state has already written to the Centre seeking the LPG allocation we deserve. KH Muniyappa is also in touch with the Centre regarding this issue. What applies to other states should apply to us, but the Centre is not responding to our request. The Chief Minister also raised this yesterday. After the elections, someone may be assigned specifically to handle this problem," said Parameshwara. (ANI)