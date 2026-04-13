Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP for inaction on a bridge project and suggested a cabinet reshuffle may be delayed due to elections and the budget session. He also expressed confidence in winning an upcoming by-election for Congress.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday responded to political and administrative questions, asserting that no progress was made on a key bridge project during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tenure, while also indicating that a cabinet reshuffle may be delayed due to upcoming elections and the budget session. Highlighting ongoing development works, the Chief Minister pointed to progress on a long-pending infrastructure demand and credited his government for initiating key projects.

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CM Slams BJP Over Bridge Project

On X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "The construction of a bridge in Narasimharajapura had been a long-standing demand. It brings me joy that the foundation laying and inauguration are taking place during my tenure. No steps were taken for bridge construction during the BJP's term."

Cabinet Reshuffle May Be Delayed

Responding to speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, he said delays could be attributed to political and parliamentary schedules, including elections in multiple states and the ongoing budget session. "There's nothing wrong with aspirants for ministerial positions visiting New Delhi. Cabinet reshuffle work is pending. The elections in five states and the budget session may be reasons for the delay in the cabinet reshuffle," he added.

Congress Confident in By-election Victory

Addressing internal party matters and the upcoming by-election, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the Congress party's performance. "My political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, has not resigned so far. He might in the future. The Congress party has not accepted defeat. It is certain that Congress will win the by-election. The loss in the head-to-head election is not the reason for victory or defeat. Salim Ahmed is a party leader. Except for expressing dissatisfaction by giving a statement about some party members' anti-party activities in the Davanagere South by-election, he has not said that Congress will lose the by-election. Even amidst anti-party activities, the Congress party will achieve victory," he said.

Regional and Administrative Issues

On administrative issues in the Malenadu region, he assured that discussions would be held soon to address concerns, including the issuance of title deeds by the Forest Department. "A meeting will be held shortly regarding several issues, including the issuance of title deeds by the Forest Department in the Malenadu region, to resolve the problems," he stated.

Chikkamagaluru Death Case and Tourist Safety

Referring to the Chikkamagaluru death case, Siddaramaiah assured a thorough investigation while rejecting concerns over tourist safety in Karnataka. "There will be a proper investigation into the incident where a girl from Kerala state came to Chikkamagaluru and died. However, saying that Karnataka state is unsafe for tourists is far from the truth," he added. (ANI)