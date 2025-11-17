Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met PM Modi in New Delhi, submitting a petition for pending funds. Key demands include approval for AIIMS Raichur, Rs 2136 crore for flood relief, release of funds for irrigation, and dues for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and submitted a detailed five-point petition seeking the release of long-pending funds and approvals for key state projects, including AIIMS Raichur, irrigation schemes, sugarcane MSP revision and compensation for flood damage. According to the petition, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to ensure "the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur, fixing of sugarcane prices, release of funds for flood relief of Rs 2100 crore and release of funds for major irrigation projects."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Irrigation and Water Project Funds Sought

CM Siddaramaiah requested the Prime Minister's intervention to secure pending funds from the Centre for major irrigation and drinking water projects. The petition states that the Central Water Commission should be directed to release pending funds for the Balancing Dam Project. The CM has also sought "the issuance of a gazette notification pending in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 for the last decade and the release of Rs 5300 crore for the Bhadra Upper River Project as announced in the Union Budget 2023-24." Additionally, he has demanded the release of dues from the Forest and Wildlife Environment Department for providing drinking water to the Hubli-Dharwad region under the Kalasa-Banduri project.

Demand for Flood Relief Compensation

He also sought Rs 2,136 crore compensation for flood damage. Highlighting crop and infrastructure losses due to heavy rains, the petition notes that 14.5 lakh hectares of crops were destroyed, affecting 19 lakh farmers. Thousands of houses, roads and schools were damaged. The CM has sought "Rs 614.9 crores under 'Protection and Relief' to meet the shortfalls in input subsidy and Rs 1521.67 crores for rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged public infrastructure."

Pending Dues for Jal Jeevan Mission

CM also demanded that pending dues be paid under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The petition highlighted that Karnataka has yet to receive Rs 13,004.63 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of 2025-26. Of the Rs 3,804.41 crore due in 2024-25, the state has received only Rs 570.66 crore, forcing the government to release Rs 7,045.64 crore in advance. "No money has been released by the centre under the scheme in the year 2025-26," the petition adds, stating that Karnataka has already released Rs 1,500 crore in advance, and bills worth Rs 1,700 crore are pending. Calling JJM a crucial programme for rural drinking water, the CM demanded that "the central share of the money due to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme be released immediately."

Call for Sugarcane MSP Revision

He also called for a sustainable solution for sugarcane pricing. The CM highlighted the financial stress faced by sugarcane growers, stating that the MSP of sugar has been frozen at Rs 31 per kg, making it difficult for factories to pay farmers.

Urges Approval for AIIMS in Raichur

The CM has urged the Centre to approve the AIIMS proposal, stating that "Adequate arrangements have been made for the establishment of a national-level institution like AIIMS in the district, including the availability of land, connectivity and support from the local administration." The state has already submitted a detailed project report to the Union Health Ministry seeking approval for AIIMS Raichur. (ANI)