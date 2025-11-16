Kapil Sibal celebrated his podcast's 100th episode, stating its aim is to inform citizens about critical issues for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He criticised withholding data and misinformation, calling for the independence of institutions to save the country.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal celebrated the completion of the 100th episode of his podcast, "Dil Se With Kapil Sibal", emphasising the need for a platform that informs citizens about the country's critical issues. While speaking to reporters, Sibal said, "It's time for us to have a platform where we can actually inform people about the issues that confront this country. After all, we Indian citizens of this country want India to be a great power, want it truly to be a Viksit Bharat. But in order to do that, we need to inform people about the issues. And if you sanitise every issue, hold back data, and propagate misinformation, then actually you are doing a lot of harm to the future of our children and grandchildren"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspiration and Scope of the Podcast

The podcast, which Sibal started in December 2023, covers a wide range of topics including law, economy, foreign affairs, politics, environment, commerce, and industry. Talking about the inspiration behind starting the podcast, Sibal said, "That was the thought that inspired me to start this podcast. I started this in December 2023, and the 29th of December was the first episode. And for the week since then, I have been releasing one issue or another. And it's just not that about the law. It's about the economy, foreign affairs, politics, the environment, commerce, and industry. It's about our relation with our neighbour, our relation with big powers. It touches a lot of real issues."

Concerns Over Misinformation for 'Viksit Bharat'

Sibal expressed his concerns about the current state of affairs, stating that institutions must uphold their independence to ensure the country's survival. He further added, "The issue is that real information is held back from the people of this country. If information is withheld and you sanitise it, misinforming the public, you are taking them for a ride. And if you take the public for a ride, then you will never reach the Viksit Bharat."

100th Episode Features Former Union Ministers

The 100th episode featured a conversation between Sibal and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and P. Chidambaram on the economy and its impact on India's development. Reflecting on the milestone 100th episode, Sibal added, "So the last 100th episode is a conversation between me and Yashwant Sinha and Mr Chidambaram about the economy and how it will Viksit Bharat."

A Call for Institutional Independence

Sibal's podcast aims to inform people about the issues that confront the country, and he believes that constructive dialogue is essential for India's progress. He further said, "But I think there are many, many issues to be discussed, but the central issue is the independence of the Institution. We have discussed the collaboration between the Election Commision and other institutions with the government, as well as the misuse of power. That's not going to lead to a constructive dialogue for India. It may lead you and keep you in power for a little while, but power will be taken away at some stage.

"I intend to carry forward this programme and raise very, very important issues, but the one message I have is for the institution of this country and, most importantly, the Judiciary. If you want to save the future of this country, stand up, be counted. Your independence is central to the survival of this country", Sibal said. (ANI)