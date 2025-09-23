Shubhanshu Shukla shared a post on why floating in space is falling forever. Drawing from Newton’s thought experiment and his own ISS experiences, he simplified orbit and weightlessness, winning praise for making complex science easy to understand.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, is winning hearts online with his engaging space lessons. After his viral CPR-in-space demonstration, Shukla has now shared another fascinating post explaining why objects appear to float in space. Using a mix of personal experiences and Isaac Newton's classic thought experiment, Shukla simplified one of the most complex concepts in physics, why orbit is really just perpetual free fall.

First experience aboard the ISS

In his post, Shukla recalled the hesitation he felt when he first reached the ISS. On Earth, when you let go of an object, it falls. But in space, he instinctively tried to hand over items politely to his crewmates instead of letting them float. “The funny part? They were just as cautious at first, so we ended up passing things around like an overly careful game of hot potato,” he wrote.

He explained that when he released a camera lens, it did not drop but hovered in place. This, he said, was because both he and the lens were falling at the same speed around Earth.

The science of orbit

To make it easy to understand, Shukla referred to Newton’s famous thought experiment of throwing a ball from a mountain. If you throw it gently, it falls nearby. Throw harder, it travels farther before hitting the ground. Throw it fast enough, and as it falls, Earth curves away beneath it. The ball keeps falling but never touches the ground - that is orbit.

Shukla highlighted that astronauts don’t feel weightless because gravity disappears. In fact, gravity at the ISS is still about 90% as strong as on Earth. They feel weightless because everything is falling together at the same speed.

Shukla’s clear and relatable explanation has once again drawn attention on social media. His ability to combine scientific knowledge with personal anecdotes is being praised as a unique way to spark curiosity about space. Just like his CPR demonstration post, this explanation is helping people understand the realities of life in orbit in simple terms.

By breaking down orbit into everyday language, Shubhanshu Shukla has shown that floating in space is not about escaping gravity but about falling forever without ever hitting the ground. His posts continue to inspire, educate, and prepare India for its own future space missions like Gaganyaan.