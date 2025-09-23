Shubhanshu Shukla shared a viral video showing how CPR is performed in zero gravity aboard the ISS. Explaining unique medical training in space, he highlighted its importance for emergencies and aiding ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme preparations.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, has shared a fascinating video on social media. In it, he demonstrates how astronauts administer CPR in zero gravity, explaining the challenges of medical care in space.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Medical emergencies in space

Shukla said that in space, there are no hospitals or ambulances, so astronauts are trained to act as doctors, nurses, and support staff depending on the situation. “Medical emergencies in space are unlike anything on Earth. Once you’re up there, help is not coming, so you have to rehearse nonstop,” he explained.

Astronauts use mannequins to practice CPR, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to shock a heart back to rhythm. These drills are repeated regularly to ensure readiness in case of an actual emergency.

The challenge of zero-gravity CPR

Shukla compared CPR in space to a 'zero-gravity upside-down wall push-up'. On Earth, CPR involves pressing down on a patient’s chest, but in space both the patient and rescuer float, making chest compressions nearly impossible.

To overcome this, astronauts flip upside down, plant their feet firmly against the ISS ceiling, and push off with their legs while doing chest compressions. This unique technique allows them to generate enough force for effective CPR in weightlessness.

Educating the public through space stories

Shukla’s post quickly went viral, with thousands of users praising him for simplifying complex space operations. One user wrote, “Shuks is at it! This is how you educate the public and get people excited about space.”

Another called it “one of the best threads in recent days, worth a bookmark.”

Scroll to load tweet…

His engaging explanations are being seen as an effort to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts and provide valuable insights into astronaut training and life aboard the ISS.

Relevance for India's space future

Shukla underwent extensive training before his three-week space mission. His experiences are expected to play an important role in ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan programme, India’s first manned space mission. By sharing real-time lessons from the ISS, Shukla is helping ISRO prepare its future astronauts for emergencies in space.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s demonstration of CPR in space shows how astronauts must innovate to handle life-threatening situations in an environment with no gravity and no immediate medical help. His insights not only educate the public but also strengthen India’s readiness for future space missions.