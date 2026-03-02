Union Minister Jual Oram backs PM Modi's criticism of the Congress and DMK, saying their failure to implement public welfare programs has angered voters, which will benefit the BJP in upcoming elections, aided by its strong grassroots network.

Oram Backs PM Modi's Claims

Union Minister Jual Oram on Monday backed Prime Minister Modi's claim that Congress and DMK have failed to implement key public welfare programs, saying voter anger over the issue could benefit the BJP. He highlighted the party's strong grassroots network, from the booth to the national level, and praised its committed cadre ahead of upcoming elections.

Speaking to ANI, Oram said,"The Prime Minister has rightly said that Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) together are cheating the public and have not implemented the programs that should have been implemented. Because of this, people are angry, and this will go in our favour in the elections. Now the Prime Minister is right. BJP is the biggest political party, from our booth level to your panchayat level, above panchayat at the block level, then the district and state, up to the centre. We have a good network, and there are dedicated workers."

PM Modi Attacks DMK Government

Oram's remarks came after PM Modi trained guns at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party's dream of returning to power will turn into a "nightmare." Addressing the rally, he said, "Some people are dreaming of returning to power in Tamil Nadu, but when they see this massive NDA rally, their dreams will turn into nightmares. This election is the turning point of Tamil Nadu. People have made up their minds; people have decided that the DMK has to be sent out. They also know clearly that only the NDA can bring in change. The next government of Tamil Nadu will be an NDA government."

'DMK Looted State, Furthered Dynastic Politics'

"In 2021, after 25 long years, DMK got a full majority on its own, but they did not deliver good governance. They looted the state and furthered dynastic politics. Madurai stood with MGR, who loved the city immensely. That is why DMK never liked Madurai and brought mafia-like politics to Madurai. They brought poor drainage and a lack of waste management. They took Madurai to the bottom of the national ranking in cleanliness, and the mayor had to resign because of corruption," he added.

Upcoming Assembly Elections

Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will hold Assembly elections this year. While the BJP is looking to retain power in Puducherry along with alliance partner All India NR Congress (AINRC), the party will aim to win the Tamil Nadu polls alongside ally AIADMK. (ANI)