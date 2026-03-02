An 18-year-old student from Greater Noida reportedly died by suicide, using his father's licensed pistol. Before the incident, he deleted his phone data and smashed his laptop, leaving police to investigate the motive as no suicide note was found.

An 18-year-old student in Class 12 from Greater Noida reportedly took his own life after shooting himself with his father’s licensed pistol. The incident took place in the Badalpur area on Saturday evening, according to police.

The teenager, named Devkaran Rawal, resided with his family in Dhoom Manikpur village. He was studying at NTPC School in Dadri. His family includes his parents and a younger brother who has a disability. His grandfather, a former Army soldier, is now engaged in farming, while his father runs a property business.

The police were informed about the incident after receiving a report from a hospital where the boy was taken in serious condition. Amit Bhadana, the SHO of Badalpur police station, stated that a team of police officers arrived at the hospital and found out that the teenager had been shot in the head.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the report is still pending.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Devkaran went to his room on the first floor while his parents were in another part of the house. According to police, he first deleted data from his mobile phone and then damaged his laptop completely by smashing it on the floor. Soon after, he allegedly used his father's licensed pistol to shoot himself.

The sound of the gunshot alerted his parents, who rushed upstairs and found him lying on the floor with blood all around. Neighbours quickly gathered and assisted in taking the injured boy to a nearby private hospital. Although doctors attempted to save him, he passed away during treatment, as stated by police.

No suicide note was found in the room. Investigators are now reviewing the teenager's mobile phone records and social media activity to gather more information about the possible reasons behind the incident.

A senior police officer mentioned that the pistol was usually kept in an almirah in the father's room. Family members told police that they were unaware of the time when the boy entered their room and took the pistol. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

