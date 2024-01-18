Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    #ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos, express emotions & thoughts

    Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha is set to take place on January 22. Ayodhya city ahead of the consecration ceremony is being decorated and beautified ahead of the grand event. Trust has urged all Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Ahead of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has urged all Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video.

    "All Rambhakts around the world are urged to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said. They were asked to upload on all platforms with the hashtag #Shri Ram Homecoming, along with their complete name, location, and a quick comment from them.

    Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex on Tuesday, its chief priest said.

    On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday.

    The 'anushthan' has begun and will last through January 22. Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das of the Ram temple stated that eleven priests are carrying out the rites that invoke all of the "devis and devtas" (goddesses and gods). The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the "Pran Pratishtha" and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice.

    The "anushthan" is being conducted by 121 "acharyas" with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid supervising, arranging, and guiding all the activities.  The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
