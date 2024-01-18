Explained: How PM Modi was closely involved in Ram Mandir's design and aesthetics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overseen the incorporation of an inclusive design, acknowledging key characters from the epic Ramayan. His attention to detail also extended to the temple's aesthetics.

Offering a transformative vision for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overseen the incorporation of an inclusive design, acknowledging key characters from the epic Ramayan. The 'Sapta Mandapam' within the temple is dedicated to honouring Valmiki, Shabri, Ahilya, Nishadraj, and sage Agastya, representing diverse backgrounds and emphasizing Lord Ram's inclusivity.

Valmiki, associated with Dalits, authored the epic; Shabri, an old tribal woman, hosted Lord Ram; Nishadraj, a boatman, aided Ram in crossing the Ganga, and Agastya, a revered sage, provided crucial weapons for victory over Ravan. The initiative, sources told the Times of India newspaper, originated from PM Modi's post-2019 Supreme Court verdict discussions with the Ram Mandir project team.

PM Modi's attention to detail extends to the temple's aesthetics. Noting Lord Ram's Suryavanshi lineage, he proposed adorning the deity's forehead with sun rays, creating a stunning visual to be unveiled on Ram Navami this year.

A lifelong 'Ram Bhakt' and pivotal figure in the Ram Mandir movement, PM Modi emphasizes quality, sensitivity, and a forward-looking approach, the report said. In June 2021, amidst the pandemic's aftermath, he directed agencies to integrate projects with Ayodhya's broader modernization, including a greenfield international airport, Ayodhya railway station upgrade, and Saryu river cruises.

During a meeting, PM Modi urged the temple trust to go beyond faith-driven visits, advocating a multi-day experience for visitors to explore Ayodhya's diverse attractions. This directive spurred multiple projects enhancing Ayodhya's appeal. Recognizing Ayodhya's historical connection with Korea, PM Modi suggested highlighting and strengthening this link internationally. The First Lady of Korea's visit was a result of this guidance, fostering a lasting relationship.

Sources told the newspaper that PM Modi's insistence on constructing a durable temple to last a millennium prompted the temple construction committee to adopt innovative approaches. Regular reviews by PM Modi, involving the temple trust, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PMO officials, and UP ministers, underscore the commitment to realizing Ayodhya's transformation.

