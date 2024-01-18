Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Lalla's idol to be installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum today

    The idol of Ram Lalla arrives at the Ayodhya temple, marking a crucial step towards the upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Crafted in black stone by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the idol weighs around 150-200 kg.

    In a significant development, the idol of Ram Lalla reached the Ayodhya temple late Wednesday evening, setting the stage for the forthcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony on January 22. The idol, crafted in black stone by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and weighing approximately 150-200 kg, was transported to the temple in a ceremonial procession.

    The seven-day religious rituals for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, set to culminate on January 21, commenced with the idol's arrival. A crane was employed to lift the idol from the truck and carefully place it in the sanctum sanctorum, where it is scheduled to be officially installed on Thursday, January 18.

    The procession, accompanied by devotees, made a symbolic stop at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, adding a poignant touch to the event. Workers at the temple looked on as the idol was reverently positioned inside the sanctum sanctorum, preceded by a special puja.

    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust provided updates on the proceedings via a social media platform, indicating the successful completion of the Jalayatra and the commencement of Anand Ramayana recitation. The 'sankalp' is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at 1:20 pm, as per the Trust's announcement.

    Further, the Trust elaborated on the ceremonies scheduled for January 18.

    It's noteworthy that the silver idol of Ram Lalla, distinct from the one to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum, toured the temple premises on Wednesday evening, garlanded with roses and marigolds. The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony for Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place on January 22, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the new Ram temple complex in Ayodhya.

